YNW Melly Trial: Rapper Has Court Hearing Set For Next Week

YNW Melly will return to court on August 18 for a hearing on a motion filed by his attorneys. At this time, it is unknown what the motion concerns. Melly’s re-trial is currently set to begin on October 8. The news of the hearing was first reported by Bryson “Boom” Paul. It comes after another day of bad news for the rapper’s case. Earlier on August 12, Paul also reported that a July 28 motion to re-depose Detective Mark Moretti had been denied by Judge Murphy III. “Defendant has failed to show good cause for re-deposing Det. Mark Moretti…” Murphy III wrote in his August 4 decision.

This is the latest news in a case that has taken a little bit of a lull in recent weeks. There has been little to report since Melly’s new trial date was set on August 4. On the same day, Melly told his family that he was “coming home,” leading fans to try and decipher what he meant. Melly currently remains in custody as he awaits his new trial.

Read More: Boosie Badazz likely facing trial over gun charges after judge denies motion to dismiss

What To Expect From YNW Melly Retrial

#YNWMellyTrial2: @YNWMelly set to appear in Broward County court for a Hearing Defense Motion on Friday, August 18, ahead of his scheduled retrial date of October 9. #ynwmelly #melly #ynwmellytrial pic.twitter.com/de6rBMHwJd — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) August 13, 2023

#YNWMellyTrial2: The court has denied the request to re-deposition Detective Mark Moretti by @YNWMelly’s Defense on July 28 and heard by Judge Murphy lll on August 4.



“Defendant has failed to show good cause for re-deposing Det. Mark Moretti…”#ynwmelly #melly #ynwmellytrial pic.twitter.com/SKyGTr12Oo — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) August 13, 2023

Things will be a lot more tense in Melly’s second trial. This will begin almost immediately with jury selection. After a deadlocked jury in the original trial, both sides will be as eager as possible to get their “perfect jury”. While it won’t be as dramatic as the months-long jury selection seen in the YSL RICO trial, you can expect both sides to grill prospective juries and be liberal with dismissals. Once the trial begins, the prosecution is going to do everything within its power to demonize Melly as much as possible. While the case is complex and the evidence substantial, the prosecution will go all-in on selling Melly as someone capable of double murder.

Then of course, while the trials will unlikely cross, it is worth nothing that the trial of YNW Bortlen, Melly’s alleged conspirator, will begin a week before Melly’s trial. With both trials likely overlapping in terms at the same time, it will interesting to see how the two stories conflict. Of course we will have all details from the pre-trial and beyond right here at HotNewHipHop.

[via][via]