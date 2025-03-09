Chopper Believes The Feds Found A Lot Of Baby Oil At Diddy's Home Because He Has Seen It Himself

Chopper, also known as Young City, of Bad Boy's Da Band has had a lot to say about his time with Diddy in the early-2000s. The New Orleans rapper recounted an unexpected discovery at Sean "Diddy" Combs' residence—over 20 bottles of baby oil. To him, it symbolized extravagance, a glimpse into the Bad Boy mogul’s indulgent lifestyle. During a conversation with DJ Vlad, Chopper described the scene with a mix of amusement and curiosity. The sheer quantity raised questions, sparking a playful debate about its purpose. Was it for aesthetic appeal, a staple of carefully curated ambiance? Or did it hint at something more provocative, perhaps tied to lavish, adults-only gatherings?

Chopper and Vlad tossed around theories, their discussion teetering between humor and speculation. The abundance of baby oil, an otherwise unremarkable household item, took on a different meaning in the context of Diddy’s reputation for luxury and excess. While no definitive conclusion emerged, the revelation added another layer to the mystique surrounding Combs. Known for his opulent parties and enigmatic persona, the hip-hop mogul has long been the subject of speculation. Chopper’s anecdote, whether taken at face value or as entertainment, only fueled the intrigue.

Diddy Baby Oil

Da Band was a hip-hop collective formed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on MTV’s reality show Making the Band 2 in 2002. The group, comprised of six members—Freddy P, Chopper (Young City), Ness, Babs, Sara Stokes, and Dylan—was assembled after a grueling selection process that tested their lyrical skills, perseverance, and ability to work together. Under Diddy's mentorship, Da Band released their debut album, Too Hot for TV, in 2003. The project, featuring the hit single “Bad Boy This, Bad Boy That,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and achieved gold certification. Despite their commercial success, internal conflicts and Diddy’s high standards created tension.