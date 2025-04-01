Joe Tacopina Breaks Silence On Defending Tory Lanez's Lawyer In Case Involving Harvey Weinstein

Joe Tacopina shared his thoughts on the verdict in Tory Lanez's case regarding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 while speaking with VladTV for a new interview. The interview comes as Tacopina is representing attorney Jose Baez in a case Harvey Weinstein brought against him. Baez is currently representing Tory Lanez in his appeal case.

"I don't know enough about that case, Vlad," Joe Tacopina admitted. "I laugh sometimes when I see lawyers on TV opining that this is the right thing to do, that's the right verdict, how could he not take the plea. So many seasoned lawyers said it was malpractice for me to let him not take that plea, you should've taken the plea.... So, I don't want to opine. I do believe the testimony of Megan... I believe she was a credible witness." When Vlad mentioned how Tacopina is representing Jose Baez, he described him as a "dear friend," but said the two haven't discussed Tory Lanez's case at all. "It's just not anything I'm involved in," Tacopina said. Weinstein and Baez are in disagreement over legal fees.

Tory Lanez's Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez is currently behind bars serving a 10-year prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. During the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez fired a handgun at her feet and shouted for her to dance in the Hollywood Hills.