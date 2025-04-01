Joe Tacopina Breaks Silence On Defending Tory Lanez's Lawyer In Case Involving Harvey Weinstein

Joe Tacopina shared his thoughts on the verdict in Tory Lanez's case regarding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 while speaking with VladTV for a new interview. The interview comes as Tacopina is representing attorney Jose Baez in a case Harvey Weinstein brought against him. Baez is currently representing Tory Lanez in his appeal case.
"I don't know enough about that case, Vlad," Joe Tacopina admitted. "I laugh sometimes when I see lawyers on TV opining that this is the right thing to do, that's the right verdict, how could he not take the plea. So many seasoned lawyers said it was malpractice for me to let him not take that plea, you should've taken the plea.... So, I don't want to opine. I do believe the testimony of Megan... I believe she was a credible witness." When Vlad mentioned how Tacopina is representing Jose Baez, he described him as a "dear friend," but said the two haven't discussed Tory Lanez's case at all. "It's just not anything I'm involved in," Tacopina said. Weinstein and Baez are in disagreement over legal fees.
Tory Lanez's Prison Sentence
Tory Lanez is currently behind bars serving a 10-year prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. During the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez fired a handgun at her feet and shouted for her to dance in the Hollywood Hills.
The interview with VladTV comes after Joe Tacopina defended ASAP Rocky in his recent assault trial. The rapper's former friend, ASAP Relli, had accused him of allegedly shooting at him during an altercation back in 2021. Rocky ended up successfully arguing that he only used a prop gun as a warning shot in self-defense and in the end, the jury found him not guilty on all charges. Further speaking with Vlad, Tacopina recalled Rihanna's emotional reaction to the win. "She gave me the biggest hug, put her head on my chest, and said, 'Joe, thank you for saving my family. Thank you.' She goes, 'I'm naming my next kid ASAP Joe.' And I'm like, 'Okay, you don't have to do that.' She goes, 'No, no, our next kid is ASAP Joe,' and Rocky's like, 'ASAP Joe. ASAP Joe,'" he recalled.
Read More: ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Recalls The Emotional Moment Rihanna Decided To Name Her Next Son After Him
[Via]