sexual assault trial
- CrimeBill Cosby's New Appeal Claims His Trial Was Unfair Due To "Decades-Old" TestimoniesBill Cosby is continuing towards his efforts to be released and acquitted from prison by filing a new appeal in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeR. Kelly Gets Shut Down By Judge Again For Requesting To Skip HearingThere's little leniency when you're accused of being a serial sex offender. By Noah C
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Wants Groping Case Tossed Over Victim's "Warped Mental State"Cuba Gooding Jr.'s lawyers want the case tossed. By Aida C.
- MusicFrench Montana Clarifies R. Kelly Comments: "My Heart Is With The Victims"French Montana clears up his sentiments.By Milca P.
- MusicA$AP Bari Pleads Guilty In Sexual Assault TrialA$AP Bari owns up to his actions.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Sexual Assault Video With 18-Year-Old Uncovered: ReportThe footage was reportedly taped in 2008.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEbro Addresses Kodak Black Backlash: "I Did Not Want It To Go That Way"Ebro, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez speak about Kodak Black's walk-out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Says Ebro's Kodak Black Interview Question Was "B*tch Ass N***a Sh*t"Tory Lanez gives his two cents on the Kodak Black/Ebro situation.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Judge Not Stepping Down Despite Corrupt AccusationsBill Cosby's sentencing will still continue with Judge Steven O’Neill.By Chantilly Post