1090 Jake Breaks Down Why Young Thug Didn't Actually Snitch On Peewee Roscoe

BY Cole Blake 669 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Rapper Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
1090 Jake's video on Young Thug comes as the rapper is gearing up to release his new album, "UY Scuti," on Friday.

1090 Jake detailed his reasoning for why he doesn't believe Young Thug snitched on Peewee Roscoe after audio of him speaking with authorities during a police investigation resurfaced online, earlier this month. Jake broke down the situation in a video posted on social media.

Jake began by noting that the original audio in question surfaced back in 2023. "Nobody had the same energy," he said. From there, he accused a YouTuber of paying for the audio to be taken down so he could "strategically rerelease it in what is a smear campaign against Young Thug." Jake also theorized that Thug mentioned Roscoe selling drugs to Lil Wayne in an effort to prove they were friends.

When No Jumper shared the video on Instagram, fans still weren't appeased in the comments section. "It don’t matter he was in that room talk," one user wrote. Another added: "Bro needed this validation before his album drop fr."

Read More: Young Thug Attends Metro Boomin's Sexual Assault Trial To Support His "Longtime Friend"

Young Thug "UY Scuti"

1090 Jake's video comes as Young Thug will be releasing his new album, UY Scuti, on Friday. While he hasn't shared a tracklist for the project, he put out the lead single, "Money on Money," featuring Future, earlier this year. He's also hinted at having a collaboration with YFN Lucci in store as well. Earlier this week, he attended a hearing in Metro Boomin's sexual assault trial to support the producer, sparking rumors that they have a collaboration on the project as well. On Thursday afternoon, Thug shared the cover artwork for UY Scuti.

Thug previously discussed his inspiration for the title of the project with GQ. He told the outlet: "I just feel big, you know. The name of my album UY Scuti. I feel like I'm one of the biggest stars. I did a lot. Founding this culture. The new rap game that's happening right now. I'm out of this world. Not like God, though."

Read More: Young Thug Scolds Reporter For Asking About Gunna

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Where To Stream Young Thug's "UY SCUTI" 1292
2021 Revolt Summit Music Young Thug Teases Big Plans For Today As Snitching Scandal Continues 1.9K
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK Music Young Thug Leads Fans Down A Rabbit Hole With His "Release Date" For "UY SCUTI" 5.1K
Young Thug New Album UY SCUTI Snippet Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Gives Fans Another Taste Of New Album "UY SCUTI" With Ethereal Snippet 1074
Comments 0