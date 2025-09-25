1090 Jake detailed his reasoning for why he doesn't believe Young Thug snitched on Peewee Roscoe after audio of him speaking with authorities during a police investigation resurfaced online, earlier this month. Jake broke down the situation in a video posted on social media.

Jake began by noting that the original audio in question surfaced back in 2023. "Nobody had the same energy," he said. From there, he accused a YouTuber of paying for the audio to be taken down so he could "strategically rerelease it in what is a smear campaign against Young Thug." Jake also theorized that Thug mentioned Roscoe selling drugs to Lil Wayne in an effort to prove they were friends.

When No Jumper shared the video on Instagram, fans still weren't appeased in the comments section. "It don’t matter he was in that room talk," one user wrote. Another added: "Bro needed this validation before his album drop fr."

Young Thug "UY Scuti"

1090 Jake's video comes as Young Thug will be releasing his new album, UY Scuti, on Friday. While he hasn't shared a tracklist for the project, he put out the lead single, "Money on Money," featuring Future, earlier this year. He's also hinted at having a collaboration with YFN Lucci in store as well. Earlier this week, he attended a hearing in Metro Boomin's sexual assault trial to support the producer, sparking rumors that they have a collaboration on the project as well. On Thursday afternoon, Thug shared the cover artwork for UY Scuti.

Thug previously discussed his inspiration for the title of the project with GQ. He told the outlet: "I just feel big, you know. The name of my album UY Scuti. I feel like I'm one of the biggest stars. I did a lot. Founding this culture. The new rap game that's happening right now. I'm out of this world. Not like God, though."