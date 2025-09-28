Young Thug & Lil Baby Trade Bars On New "UY SCUTI" Song "Pardon My Back"

It seems like Lil Baby picked up the phone and delivered a great verse on the new Young Thug album "UY SCUTI."

When Young Thug spoke on his advice to Lil Baby in a leaked jail call, many fans assumed that this would cause tension between the collaborative duo. But it seems like everything is just fine, as Baby appeared on Thug's new UY SCUTI album with a killer verse on the track "Pardon My Back."

A grand and aggressive trap beat opens the floor for both MCs, with Wham giving fans the first verse. His flows are quite steady throughout, and he makes an effort to flesh out his rhyme schemes in a pretty compelling way despite not deviating much subject matter-wise. As for Thugger, the "Pipe Down" spitter delivers one of his most bombastic and passionate performances on the whole album.

This follows Young Thug's salute to Lil Baby on The Pivot podcast, also thanking Drake and 21 Savage for sticking by him during his controversial jail call leak scandal that caused division.

"[Baby], Savage, Drake, they the realest people I ever met," he remarked. "Savage, Lil Baby, Drake. The jail phones, [when] all that s**t came out, Drake texted me. 'Bruh, n***a, I love you. F**k them. Drop that music, bro. Let your music talk.' [...] It's a few people that didn't call. So I'm damn near happy that this s**t happened because it just showed they colors. I had new plans with all those people included, too. So the people that let that type of s**t change how they feel or change how they move, it's just, like, good."

Young Thug & Lil Baby – "Pardon My Back"

Quotable Lyrics
Princess b***h out Dubai, she was ratchet,
From the hood, we turned rapping to trapping,
Hundred sticks in this b***h, we Iraqing,
How the hell you in jail with the pack in?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
