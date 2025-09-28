When Young Thug spoke on his advice to Lil Baby in a leaked jail call, many fans assumed that this would cause tension between the collaborative duo. But it seems like everything is just fine, as Baby appeared on Thug's new UY SCUTI album with a killer verse on the track "Pardon My Back."

A grand and aggressive trap beat opens the floor for both MCs, with Wham giving fans the first verse. His flows are quite steady throughout, and he makes an effort to flesh out his rhyme schemes in a pretty compelling way despite not deviating much subject matter-wise. As for Thugger, the "Pipe Down" spitter delivers one of his most bombastic and passionate performances on the whole album.

This follows Young Thug's salute to Lil Baby on The Pivot podcast, also thanking Drake and 21 Savage for sticking by him during his controversial jail call leak scandal that caused division.

"[Baby], Savage, Drake, they the realest people I ever met," he remarked. "Savage, Lil Baby, Drake. The jail phones, [when] all that s**t came out, Drake texted me. 'Bruh, n***a, I love you. F**k them. Drop that music, bro. Let your music talk.' [...] It's a few people that didn't call. So I'm damn near happy that this s**t happened because it just showed they colors. I had new plans with all those people included, too. So the people that let that type of s**t change how they feel or change how they move, it's just, like, good."

Young Thug & Lil Baby – "Pardon My Back"