Lil Baby Fan Is Overjoyed After Running Into Him At Church

Lil Baby still "owes" his fans something amid the wait for his next announced project, but most of the time, it's the little things that count in life. No Jumper recently covered a fan on Instagram who was overjoyed when she ran into him at her church on Sunday (September 28).

"What are the odds I went to church to uplift my spirit and my fav rapper goes to the same one," the fan captioned her IG Story post of her taking a picture with Wham. He donned a full red outfit that raised some fans' eyebrows in the comments section of the post below. But nevertheless, it's heartening to see him share this special moment with an admirer and go about his daily life with everything going on around him.

Of course, we're talking about Lil Baby's passive role in the Atlanta scandal that took hip-hop by storm this year. A leaked Young Thug interrogation led to snitching allegations back and forth, leaked jail calls from Thugger, and a lot of questions about loyalties and betrayals in the ATL hip-hop scene.

Lil Baby Young Thug Calls

Still, Young Thug thanked Lil Baby for sticking by him amid this drama. He had spoken ill of Baby's business relationship with Quality Control and told him to "pick up the phone" in an apology track.

"[Baby], Savage, Drake, they the realest people I ever met," Thugger remarked in an interview. "Savage, Lil Baby, Drake. The jail phones, [when] all that s**t came out, Drake texted me. 'Bruh, n***a, I love you. F**k them. Drop that music, bro. Let your music talk.' [...] It's a few people that didn't call. So I'm damn near happy that this s**t happened because it just showed they colors. I had new plans with all those people included, too. So the people that let that type of s**t change how they feel or change how they move, it's just, like, good."