Lil Baby Roasted By Fans For Not Dropping New Album "The Leak$"

Lil Baby found himself in the middle of a lot of drama this week due to the snitching and alleged jail call leak scandal involving Young Thug and many other Atlanta rappers. Sadly, it's not the only obstacle in his way these days.

Rather, the ATL MC's fans are very disappointed because they didn't get his new album The Leak$ today (Friday, September 5) as he had previously announced. What's more is that he had already apologized for not dropping the album as his listeners expected on August 15, although he stood by the fact that he never directly confirmed that release date. That's not the case for this new one, though.

As such, folks on social media immediately tore into Baby for his New Music Friday absence this week. Of course, there are many theories as to why this happened, each as unsubstantiated as the next. Some OVO Stans think Drake fooled UMG into pushing back their releases due to Iceman's episode three, whereas others think that he didn't want to compete with Justin Bieber. Finally, many fans assumed that this delay has something to do with the Thugger scandal and all the drama surrounding their industry dynamics.

What Time Is Lil Baby Dropping?

After all, Thug was announced as a feature on The Leak$, along with folks like Playboi Carti and Veeze. But again, no official explanation has been given at press time. So take all these interpretations with a grain of salt.

Perhaps this new album will come out at another time today or this weekend, but again, nothing official has come forth to confirm this. So it looks like, for now, we will have to wait longer.

Elsewhere, fans wonder if we will hear a response to the Lil Baby and Young Thug situation. For those unaware, the latter has beef with Pierre "P" Thomas, the CEO of the former's Quality Control label.

More Reactions