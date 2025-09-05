Multiple Lil Baby "WHAM World Tour" Shows Have Been Canceled

The hits keep coming for Lil Baby as he's already receiving backlash for not dropping "The Leak$" without any explanation.

Lil Baby is not having one of his best stretches right now. He's currently tangled in the web of Young Thug's gossip-heavy jail calls. While he hasn't been receiving the same amount of backlash as his friend, fans are looking at him a bit sideways. That's thanks to the YSL boss' attempts at employing him to diss Gunna.

Additionally, he didn't drop his new album The Leak$ as he promised. His second LP of 2025 was supposed to land on DSPs today; however, it's nowhere to be found. At press time the Atlanta rapper has yet to speak on why this is the case.

He's got a lot of people upset due to that failure to follow through, especially after debunking the theories that he was going to release it on August 15 when he claims he never said that. Some have been calling him out for trying to not compete with Justin Bieber, who put out a surprise sequel to his July LP SWAG.

Others have even joked that it's because of all of the aforementioned leaked chats with Young Thug. But even though this already a lot to deal with, Lil Baby is also struggling to sell tickets for his ongoing WHAM World Tour.

Lil Baby The Leak$

Per Kurrco, multiple shows overseas are now canceled. If you go to Ticketmaster's page for Lil Baby's trek, you'll see six stops that are no longer happening. They include his September 12 and 16th shows Germany. Another is the show in Brussels on the 17th and a performance in Paris on the 24th.

Finally, was slated to hit the stage in New Zealand on October 16. However, that's not coming up anymore. Fans are pointing out that he made a mistake by trying to perform at arenas overseas. "Idk why he thought he could sell out eu arenas," one X user says.

"Lil baby fall off is out of control," another states. Someone else harshly shares, "Lil Baby should’ve never been a superstar. Bro is terrible at rapping."

There are still quite a few shows that he's still scheduled for, so hopefully this doesn't get more out of control. Moreover, we hope to hear some news on The Leak$. The project features Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Veeze, LUCKI, and more.

