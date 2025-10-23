Lil Baby's Activity On Social Media Suggests New Music Is Coming Soon

BY Zachary Horvath 157 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Tennessean
Lil Baby performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Baby was supposed to drop a handful of projects following "WHAM" this January, but none of them have seen the light of day... yet.

Lil Baby has been having a turbulent year post the release of WHAM at the top of 2025. Most recently, he got wrapped up in Young Thug's jail call leaks. Due to their close relationship, some folks were talking down upon him as well even though he didn't really do much of anything.

It did put their friendship in a weird spot, especially with the YSL rapper talking about Wham's contract with Quality Control and QC P. As a result for speaking on something that didn't involve him, he apologized on "Miss My Dogs."

"Wham, pick up the phone, yeah, talk to me, it's Spider / Taught you everything you know 'bout this sh*t, we for lifers," he raps. "God told you in the Bible, the devil'll knife ya / Rats already winnin', don't let this sh*t divide us."

But on top of that, Lil Baby has had to endure some setbacks with his music.

In early September, a handful of his global tour stops for WHAM were canceled. That was compounded with him failing to deliver The Leak$, a mixtape of sorts featuring some big stars. Thugger, Playboi Carti, Veeze, and LUCKI were a few on the roster.

On top of not dropping it, he didn't even give fans an explanation as to why it didn't release.

Read More: Women In Rap's Biggest Beefs: Nicki, Cardi, Kim, Remy & More

Lil Baby New Album

But things may be on the up and up sooner than later for the "Freestyle" rapper. Per Kurrco, he wiped his entire Instagram page clean, while simultaneously switching up his bio and profile picture.

His bio now reads, "Dominique - The Beginning Of A New Chapter!" As for his profile image it's a biohazard symbol.

The bio is the more interesting thing here as Lil Baby was also teasing a project titled after his government name, Dominique Armani Jones. He began promoting it right after WHAM, claiming it was going to come out in February.

But that didn't happen either and it wasn't until March that we got an update on its status. "The album drop in eight weeks, I had to push it back" he said at the time.

However, The Leak$ seemingly replaced what he's described as his more personal and vulnerable follow-up to WHAM. But based on this change to his Instagram, it appears that Dominique is back at the top of his to-do list.

Read More: Ranking The 7 Rarest Air Jordan 13 Releases Ever Made

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 78.8K
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome Music Multiple Lil Baby "WHAM World Tour" Shows Have Been Canceled 5.6K
Made In America - Day 1 Music 6ix9ine Alleges Sukihana Is One Of The Biggest Escorts In Rap 6.4K
Syndication: The Tennessean Music Lil Baby Reveals Official Tracklist And Release Date For "The Leak$" 4.9K
Comments 1