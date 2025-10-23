Lil Baby has been having a turbulent year post the release of WHAM at the top of 2025. Most recently, he got wrapped up in Young Thug's jail call leaks. Due to their close relationship, some folks were talking down upon him as well even though he didn't really do much of anything.

It did put their friendship in a weird spot, especially with the YSL rapper talking about Wham's contract with Quality Control and QC P. As a result for speaking on something that didn't involve him, he apologized on "Miss My Dogs."

"Wham, pick up the phone, yeah, talk to me, it's Spider / Taught you everything you know 'bout this sh*t, we for lifers," he raps. "God told you in the Bible, the devil'll knife ya / Rats already winnin', don't let this sh*t divide us."

But on top of that, Lil Baby has had to endure some setbacks with his music.

In early September, a handful of his global tour stops for WHAM were canceled. That was compounded with him failing to deliver The Leak$, a mixtape of sorts featuring some big stars. Thugger, Playboi Carti, Veeze, and LUCKI were a few on the roster.

On top of not dropping it, he didn't even give fans an explanation as to why it didn't release.

Lil Baby New Album

But things may be on the up and up sooner than later for the "Freestyle" rapper. Per Kurrco, he wiped his entire Instagram page clean, while simultaneously switching up his bio and profile picture.

His bio now reads, "Dominique - The Beginning Of A New Chapter!" As for his profile image it's a biohazard symbol.

The bio is the more interesting thing here as Lil Baby was also teasing a project titled after his government name, Dominique Armani Jones. He began promoting it right after WHAM, claiming it was going to come out in February.

But that didn't happen either and it wasn't until March that we got an update on its status. "The album drop in eight weeks, I had to push it back" he said at the time.

However, The Leak$ seemingly replaced what he's described as his more personal and vulnerable follow-up to WHAM. But based on this change to his Instagram, it appears that Dominique is back at the top of his to-do list.