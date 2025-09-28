Young Thug Issues Emotional Tweets After Mixed Fan Reaction To "UY Scuti"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug took to X to deliver some emotional tweets about where he is amid "UY Scuti"'s mixed reception and surrounding drama.

On September 26, Young Thug released his highly anticipated comeback album, UY Scuti. The release was over two years in the making. It marks his first full-length project since the end of his jail stint and the highly-publicized YSL trial. Unfortunately for Thug, the reception has been mixed at best, with much of the online coverage leaning negative. What should have been a triumphant return for one of Atlanta's most revered rappers has instead become the opposite.

On Saturday evening (September 27), Thug issued some tweets. The posts indicate that the fan reaction to his new album, combined with the drama away from his music, has not done any favors for his mental health. "If I didn't have kids I wouldn't care to live," wrote one post caught by The Shade Room.

"I did a lot of taking up for people all over this world, and so far I've yet to see someone take up for me," he said in a second post. "I feel like I'm not winning with the people I'm suppose to be winning with," read a third. There are other similarly emotional posts on his account from Saturday on top of those.

Young Thug UY Scuti

Young Thug received plenty of heat from fans following the release of the new album. Beyond the songs, fans slammed him for the whiteface album cover and usage of the hard-R N-word. That reaction has seemingly gotten to Thug a bit, with him attempting to explain the stylistic decisions on Adin Ross' stream on release day. Hopefully, Thug can rebound on the music side with his next output, as a deluxe album is likely on the way. So far, this has not been the comeback bid anyone expected.

