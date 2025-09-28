Young Thug Issues Emotional Tweets After Mixed Fan Reaction To "UY Scuti"

On September 26, Young Thug released his highly anticipated comeback album, UY Scuti. The release was over two years in the making. It marks his first full-length project since the end of his jail stint and the highly-publicized YSL trial. Unfortunately for Thug, the reception has been mixed at best, with much of the online coverage leaning negative. What should have been a triumphant return for one of Atlanta's most revered rappers has instead become the opposite.

On Saturday evening (September 27), Thug issued some tweets. The posts indicate that the fan reaction to his new album, combined with the drama away from his music, has not done any favors for his mental health. "If I didn't have kids I wouldn't care to live," wrote one post caught by The Shade Room.

"I did a lot of taking up for people all over this world, and so far I've yet to see someone take up for me," he said in a second post. "I feel like I'm not winning with the people I'm suppose to be winning with," read a third. There are other similarly emotional posts on his account from Saturday on top of those.

Young Thug UY Scuti