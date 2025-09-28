Young Thug & Metro Boomin Get Sneaky In New "F***ing Told U" Music Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 118 Views
Young Thug Fing Told U Music Video Hip Hop News
Image via Young Thug
We'll see if Young Thug drops any other visuals to support his long-anticipated new album, the divisive "UY SCUTI."

Young Thug just dropped his new album UY SCUTI to a lot of divided fan opinions, but longtime listeners had a lot to latch onto here. He also shared his first set of visuals from the project, "F***ing Told U," and it features a cameo from the track's producer, Metro Boomin (with co-production from D. Rich).

In the black-and-white music video, Thugger and Metro mask up and don lavish outfits while various women flaunt their figures in a warehouse and other random location. It's not anything you haven't seen before, but some interesting angles, editing choices, and juxtapositions yield a bit of detail for those digging in.

We will see if the Atlanta artist decides to drop more visuals from this new LP, on which many other tracks have caused discussion... For reasons good and bad. "Ninja" raised many eyebrows for its lyrical controversy, "Whaddup Jesus" contained a hatchet burial with YFN Lucci, and "On The News" saw him join forces with Cardi B just a week after avoiding a sales war with her. Regardless of what the specific topic is, we still have a lot of days ahead of us for fans to really assess their UY SCUTI thoughts.

Young Thug UY SCUTI

However, all of this discussion is also getting Young Thug in his feelings. He recently took to Twitter to reflect some more on his emotions after already revealing a lot in new interviews.

"If I didn't have kids I wouldn't care to live," one of Thug's posts read. "I did a lot of taking up for people all over this world, and so far I've yet to see someone take up for me. [...] I feel like I'm not winning with the people I'm suppose to be winning with."

Meanwhile, UY SCUTI's streaming success might manifest into some big first week numbers, although it's too early to tell yet. Maybe this "F***ing Told U" music video is one of a few things that will help boost the performance throughout the near future.

While other highlights and debated tracks ring out, "F***ing Told U" is one of the bangers evoking old-school material. After all, it's Metro and Thugger.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
