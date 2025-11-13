Lil Gotit Honors Late Brother Lil Keed With New Portrait Tattoo Snd Updated YSL Logo

Lil Gotit is keeping his brother’s legacy close, literally. The Atlanta rapper revealed a brand-new tattoo honoring Lil Keed, showcasing a detailed portrait of his late brother alongside the newly updated YSL logo. The ink arrives as both a personal tribute and a statement of loyalty, marking another emotional moment in Gotit’s ongoing effort to preserve Keed’s impact on Atlanta’s rap scene.

The two were longtime collaborators and Lil Gotit has been doing his part to keep his good friend's legacy alive. In fact, just a couple weeks ago, Gotit released a collab album with the late Keed, called Fraternal: Keed Edition. The project features 11 songs that showcase the two's chemistry and just how effortlessly they worked together.

The tattoo is just another way that Gotit has tried to honor his legacy. "Wow that’s the best portrait tat I ever seen," one social media user commented. "That’s a good portrait ngl," said another. It's placed prominently on his arm and features a very realistic rendering of Keed’s face. Moreover, the portrait is complete with the signature locs and nose piercing fans instantly recognize. On the other arm, he got a tattoo of the updated YSL logo.

Lil Gotit Continues To Honor Lil Keed's Legacy

Although Lil Keed passed in 2022 at just 24, he remains one of the most beloved voices to emerge from Young Thug’s YSL collective. Furthermore, Gotit has been vocal over the past two years about how much Keed’s loss has weighed on him. He's shared everything from studio footage to heartfelt messages on social media as he continues navigating life and music without his brother by his side.

This new tattoo feels like the next chapter in that story. It’s permanent, bold, and deeply personal. The portrait arrives at a time when the YSL community continues to shift the narrative in the absence of some of its brightest stars. But most importantly, it’s a reminder that Lil Keed’s presence, influence, and spirit remain alive through the people who loved him most.