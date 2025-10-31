Fraternal: Keed Edition - Album by Lil Gotit & Lil Keed

Lil Gotit and Lil Keed were brothers through and through, and on Friday, Gotit released a new album filled with posthumous Keed collabs.

Lil Keed passed away far too soon. He was a rising star, and his good friend Lil Gotit took it harder than anyone. Since Keed's passing, there have been numerous posthumous releases. Gotit had dozens of songs with the artist, and fans have had the pleasure of hearing them. On Friday, we got a collaborative album between Gotit and Keed, called Fraternal: Keed Edition. This new project features 11 new songs. If you are a fan of both of these men, then give this a listen. Lil Gotit is trying to keep Keed's legacy alive, which is a noble pursuit. Although, at times, the album serves as a reminder of a talent that was lost too soon.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!