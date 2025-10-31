Fraternal: Keed Edition - Album by Lil Gotit & Lil Keed

Lil Keed passed away far too soon. He was a rising star, and his good friend Lil Gotit took it harder than anyone. Since Keed's passing, there have been numerous posthumous releases. Gotit had dozens of songs with the artist, and fans have had the pleasure of hearing them. On Friday, we got a collaborative album between Gotit and Keed, called Fraternal: Keed Edition. This new project features 11 new songs. If you are a fan of both of these men, then give this a listen. Lil Gotit is trying to keep Keed's legacy alive, which is a noble pursuit. Although, at times, the album serves as a reminder of a talent that was lost too soon.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist from Fraternal: Keed Edition
- Game Time
- Cash Brothers
- Relapse Game
- Real Eyes
- From The Heart
- Stupid Shit
- How Bout U
- Woah
- Young N****
- 5 Star Residence
- Wild Life