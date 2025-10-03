I'm So Sorry - Song by Lil Gotit & Lil Keed

Lil Gotit and Lil Keed came from the school of Young Thug, and for a time, it seemed as though they were going to be the inheritors of the YSL estate. Unfortunately, Lil Keed passed away a few years ago. His passing left reverberations around the hip-hop world, and it left Lil Gotit in mourning. Prior to Keed's death, the two had worked on a plethora of songs. For instance, "I'm So Sorry," released on October 2nd, is a song that had actually been previewed on social media, two years ago. Now, the snippet is finally a full song, and we're glad it was released. Keed and Gotit's chemistry shines here, and you can't help but think about what could have been.
Release Date: October 2, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from I'm So Sorry
I just need a Percocet pill to clear my mind
If you play with me, like Squid Games, a n***a dyin'
AMG 63 in traffic, know I'm flyin'
Can't trust my slimes I'm with, yeah, we be robbin' you blind (What?)
If I'm lyin' to you, not killin' for you, you not my kind