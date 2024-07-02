Lil Gotit Releases His First Album Independently With "Shut The Door, Nobody Listening"

Lil Gotit is showing his love to Young Thug and his affiliates on his new album, Shut The Door, Nobody Listening. This is actually the Atlanta, Georgia native's sixth studio project and a follow-up to the 2022 LP, The Cheater . The latter would go on to be Lil Gotit's last release with Alamo Records, making Shut The Door an independent offering. Furthermore, it is his first-ever time doing such a thing, so this will almost assuredly hold a special place in the rapper's heart. The six-year veteran actually began the rollout for this body of work back in late September 2022.

"360 Boy" the devilish opener to this 17-song tracklist, is now longer than the original from almost two years ago. It includes a skit that starts the track off, instead of just the instrumental building up to the chorus. Fans would hear more from Shut The Door in March of last year with "DRIPPIN in Spider". Finally, in November 2023, Lil Gotit would release "BOW", the closer, and then "Twisting Our Fingers" in early June of 2024. As we mentioned at the beginning, the "She Know It" rapper is working with YSL members/relatives this time through. Only Young Thug, his late brother Lil Keed, and Thugger's girlfriend and R&B star Mariah the Scientist make appearances. Be sure to give Gotit's Shut The Door a spin with the links down below.