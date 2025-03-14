Lil Gotit & Lil Keed Are "Cash Brothers" For Life On Single For Upcoming Album "Fraternal"

Lil Gotit is helping keep Lil Keed's legacy going strong with this lead single for their upcoming collaboration record.

It still shocks us to our core that he's no longer with us. But when Lil Gotit spoke after his passing he promised, "I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy." He's doing just that this weekend with "Cash Brothers," the lead single to their semi-posthumous collaboration album. It's going to be titled Fraternal and Genius is expecting it to drop sometime this month. However, nothing really seems to be set in stone just yet. It's trap banger to the core with dark, swirling passages looming behind the booming bass and crisp hi-hats. While the song puts on a tough exterior, we hope that Lil Gotit is still doing well amid this project rollout.

We can only imagine how Lil Gotit is feeling today now that his new song with Lil Keed "Cash Brothers" is out. The Georgia brothers have been tied at the hip for years, including musically. However, in this cruel game called life, the two were unfortunately separated physically. On May 13, 2022, Gotit's older sibling shockingly passed away at just 24. The YSL Records signee was taken to the hospital after experiencing pain in his back and stomach. For seven, long months, Keed's cause of death was unknown. However, in January 2023, a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner discovered that he died due to natural causes. He was dealing with eosinophilia. Per the Mayo Clinic, it's when someone has a "higher than normal level of eosinophils." They "are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."

