Lil Keed Remembered By Lil Gotit, Trippie Redd, Duke Deuce & More

BY Hayley Hynes
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Lil Keed
The YSL community has been showing plenty of love for the late 24-year-old.

The Atlanta hip-hop community is going through the most right now after the round-up of YSL rappers in a 56-count indictment which was quickly followed by the death of 24-year-old Lil Keed, whose brother, Lil Gotit, confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post early this morning.

"Can't believe I seened [you] die today bro," Gotit wrote beneath a photo of him and the late recording artist. "I did all my [crying] I know what [you] want me to do and that's go hard for Mama, Daddy, Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown."


Initially, speculation began floating around online that Keed's death was self-inflicted, and a result of high emotions due to his friends being taken into custody on RICO charges, but a source has since confirmed to @theneighborhoodtalk that the cause of the rapper's demise was health-related.

"It was his kidneys," the source allegedly told the blog, clearing up suicide rumours.


Social media has been flooded with tributes from friends like Trippie Redd, who shared a series of throwback clips with Lil Keed. "Bro I can't believe this," he captioned the carousel. "I was always encouraging [you] to take this rap shit serious, I brought [you] on tour with me because I had faith in you. Can't understand this one, truly hurting my soul. Rest easy brother 5Life."

Others, like Doe Boy, Westside Gunn, Duke Deuce, Lil Gnar, Rae Sremmurd, Cole Bennett, and Lil Yachty have also spoken out about their loss – check it out below. RIP Lil Keed.

















[Via]


About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
