Lil Keed Remembered By Lil Gotit, Trippie Redd, Duke Deuce & More

The Atlanta hip-hop community is going through the most right now after the round-up of YSL rappers in a 56-count indictment which was quickly followed by the death of 24-year-old Lil Keed, whose brother, Lil Gotit, confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post early this morning.

"Can't believe I seened [you] die today bro," Gotit wrote beneath a photo of him and the late recording artist. "I did all my [crying] I know what [you] want me to do and that's go hard for Mama, Daddy, Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown."





Initially, speculation began floating around online that Keed's death was self-inflicted, and a result of high emotions due to his friends being taken into custody on RICO charges, but a source has since confirmed to @theneighborhoodtalk that the cause of the rapper's demise was health-related.

"It was his kidneys," the source allegedly told the blog, clearing up suicide rumours.





Social media has been flooded with tributes from friends like Trippie Redd, who shared a series of throwback clips with Lil Keed. "Bro I can't believe this," he captioned the carousel. "I was always encouraging [you] to take this rap shit serious, I brought [you] on tour with me because I had faith in you. Can't understand this one, truly hurting my soul. Rest easy brother 5Life."

Others, like Doe Boy, Westside Gunn, Duke Deuce, Lil Gnar, Rae Sremmurd, Cole Bennett, and Lil Yachty have also spoken out about their loss – check it out below. RIP Lil Keed.



