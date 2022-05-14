Details remain scarce but according to several reports, Lil Keed has sadly passed away. Days ago, we reported on Keed, real name Raqhid Jevon Render, advocating for his YSL peers, including Young Thug and Gunna, as they remain incarcerated. He shared a post that spoke of YSL as a "lifestyle" and a record label, not a grand, and the YSL rapper was applauded for speaking out on behalf of his friends. Now, it comes as a shock to Hip Hop that Keed is reportedly no longer with us.

At the moment, several outlets have reported on Keed's passing but it was an Instagram Story upload from Lil Gotit that seemingly confirmed the news.





Gotit, who is Lil Keed's brother, wrote: "@lilkeed Whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra [several smiling with a tear emojis]." No one has offered information about what may have occurred or a cause of death, causing fans to speculate. However, at the moment, it seems that people are more concerned with his family, while also sitting in the shock of the news that the rapper has died.

With all of the stresses that YSL has endured this week, Keed's loss is an even heavier hit. The 24-year-old father first found his footing in the industry back in 2017 and was pushing forward with a promising career as one of YSL's standouts with his Trapped in Cleveland series as well as his applauded debut studio album, Long Live Mexico.

Lil Keed will be missed and we will certainly keep you updated as more news about his passing is shared. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.



