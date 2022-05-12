Artists are coming forward in droves to vocalize their support for Young Thug and Gunna in the wake of the rappers' RICO charges. This week, Thugger and Gunna were detained after the authorities handed down an 88-page indictment against 28 individuals that they claim are affiliated with YSL, Young Stoner Life or Young Slime Life. Additionally, prosecutors alleged that YSL is a "criminal street gang" that was involved in robbery, murder, obstruction, witness tampering, the alleged attempted murder of YFN Lucci, and the 2015 shooting where Lil Wayne's tour bus was attacked.

Thugger and Gunna's teams have quickly jumped in to refute their involvement in any criminal activity, and their friends, fans, and loved ones have taken to social media to stand by their side.

YSL Records artist Lil Keed shared a post that defended the label against allegations of gang activity, however, several of his followers have advised him, and other artists, not to speak on the case. Still, YSL has been sharing more positive posts involving Thug and Gunna giving back to their communities.

"YSL is a family

YSL is a label

YSL is a way of life

YSL is a lifestyle

YSL is not a gang

YSL is not a criminal organisation

YSL is not a street gang

YSL is not a mob"

Mariah The Scientist, the singer who is rumored to be dating Young Thug, also recently performed In front of a screen that blinked "Free Thugger" and "Free YSL." Check it out below.