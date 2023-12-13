Meek Mill's Comments During Drake Feud Resurface Following Young Thug Support

Meek Mill is being trolled on Twitter as a hypocrite for the way he defended Young Thug.

BYCole Blake
Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - April 02, 2019

Fans are using Meek Mill's past comments during his feud with Drake to label him a hypocrite after his recent defense of Young Thug. Amid the YSL rapper's ongoing RICO trial, Meek wrote that his lyrics shouldn't be used as evidence in a court of law. In making that argument, he explained that artists share lyrics all the time in the studio.

"It should be impossible to charge thug and lucci for lyrics because in the studio we all give eachother lines and don’t remember who said what after a high night in the studio…. I have done it with both of them … they both gave me lyrics b4… we all do this!" Meek wrote. In response, fans complained about him accusing Drake of needing ghostwriters. "Wait.. but you threw a fit about this when drake did it?" one fan replied. Another wrote: "Lol you'll [sic] accused Drake for using a ghostwriter."

Meek Mill Performs At The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Meek Mill performs at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While going back and forth with the Toronto rapper in 2015, Meek tweeted: “Stop comparing drake to me too…. He don’t write his own raps! That’s why he ain’t tweet my album because we found out! The whole game know forreal they scared to tell the truth! I can’t wait tok these guys and sit back and act like they don’t know!” The two have long since made amends.

Meek Mill Called Out For Hypocrisy

As for Young Thug, Judge Ural Glanville postponed his trial on Tuesday after one of his co-defendants was stabbed in prison over the weekend. The trial will resume on January 2, 2024, according to Meghann Cuniff. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill as well as Young Thug's trial on HotNewHipHop.

