ghana
- MusicTravis Scott Wants Virgil Abloh's Ghana Skate Park Reopened, Manifests "UTOPIA" GrammyOne of the Off-White legend's final initiatives before his tragic loss is apparently a ruin now, something that the Houston MC wants to fix.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJa Rule "Can't Wait" To Build School In Ghana"Rule love the kids!!!" he says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture"Girls Trip 2" Is A Go, Movie Will Reportedly Film In GhanaThis summer will mark the sixth anniversary of the fan favourite film starring Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChance The Rapper Addresses Backlash To Ghana FestivalIn a new Rolling Stone interview, the Chicago native spoke on his embrace of Dave Chappelle and the wider problems his festival represented for many.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMeek Mill Apologizes For Filming Music Video At Jubilee House In Ghana"I’m just not here for no separation of anything black," said the rapper after facing backlash.By Erika Marie
- MusicMeek Mill Deletes Music Video Filmed At Jubilee House Amid BacklashMeek Mill has deleted the music video he filmed in Ghana after coming under fire on social media.By Cole Blake
- MusicChance The Rapper & Vic Mensa‘s Black Star Line Festival Reaches 50k AttendeesChance The Rapper and Vic Mensa's music festival in Ghana drew a crowd of 50,000.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Rumored To Be In Ghana For Vic Mensa & Chance The Rapper's FestivalChance The Rapper and Vic Mensa's Black Star Line Festival includes performances from T-Pain, Erykah Badu, and more. By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill's Phone Stolen On Ghana TripThe Philly rapper also faced huge rowdy crowds ahead of his Afro Nation concert performance- but had some fun on an ATV, too.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChance The Rapper & Vic Mensa Announce Black Star Live Festival In GhanaThe pair are reportedly gearing up for a new festival in Accra, Ghana at the top of next year.By Erika Marie
- MusicChance The Rapper Invites Chief Keef On Ghana TripChance The Rapper told Chief Keef to tag along with him on a trip to Ghana and Chief Keef responded on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- MusicSpotify Announces Kendrick Lamar Mini-Doc On His Ghana TripSpotify followed Kendrick Lamar during his first trip to Ghana for a new mini-documentary. By Aron A.
- SportsKendrick Lamar Spotted Playing Soccer With Kids In GhanaKendrick Lamar has been spending some quality time in Ghana.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAri Lennox Boasts About Ghana Trip, Haters Force Her To Delete TweetsLennox spoke about being emotional during her visit as she felt her ancestors with her, but social media users from Ghana shut her down.By Erika Marie
- RandomStevie Wonder Is Permanently Moving To Ghana To Be Valued & Respected MoreThe musical legend recently opened up about his decision to officially leave the States. By Madusa S.