Meek Mill is coming under fire on social media after sharing a teaser for a new music video he filmed at the Jubilee House. The location serves as the Office of the President and is considered the highest security zone in Ghana.

Just the short teaser features numerous areas in the Jubilee House, including the podium of President Akufo-Addo, which he uses to address the nation.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Meek Mill performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest )

Meek Mill filmed the music video while visiting Ghana over the holidays to perform at Afro Nation. He also had an audience with Nana Akufo-Addo.

In response to the backlash on social media, Meek Mill has since deleted the post.

“Meek Mill really shot a music video at Jubilee House? This is the lowest point we can get as a country,” one user wrote on Twitter over the weekend. “What happened to ‘Jubilee House is a security zone.’ Even American Embassy in Ghana, you can’t take pictures and Ghana 🇬🇭 allows Jubilee House to become studio. We are FINISH.”

Another user wrote: “Director of Diaspora Affairs & Minister of Interior, y’all really get questions answer for that Meek Mill video oooo.. how’s a drone being flown over the Jubilee house? As innnnnn???? You can’t even shoot a photo at the Independence Square & not get jumped at by ‘security’ Herh!”

“Nah!! This is getting serious, why are we allowing this?” one other Twitter user wrote. “Can Meek Mill shoot a music video in the white house?”

Check out the responses to Meek Mill’s music video below.

Meek Mill shot a music video at the Flagstaff House(Jubilee House) That’s the office of the President and used Akufo Addo’s pulpit

🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/t7ynog1w8W — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) January 9, 2023

Meek Mill really shot a music video at Jubilee House?😱 This is the lowest point we can get as a country



What happened to “Jubilee House is a security zone”🤷🏿 Even American Embassy in Ghana, you can’t take pictures and Ghana 🇬🇭 allows Jubilee House to become studio.We are FINISH pic.twitter.com/IddMo26j30 — Daniel Sackitey (@_danielsackitey) January 9, 2023

Director of Diaspora Affairs & Minister of Interior, y’all really get questions answer for that Meek Mill video oooo.. how’s a drone being flown over the Jubilee house? As innnnnn???? You can’t even shoot a photo at the Independence Square & not get jumped at by ‘security’ Herh! — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) January 8, 2023

All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately.



How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively?



Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation? pic.twitter.com/Wwo2rbGIjl — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) January 9, 2023

My only surprise is that I didn’t see Meek Mill waving the State Sword as a sign of dominance and warning to rival gangs in the US. pic.twitter.com/p4JfXmLY0q — AnthonyDzamefe (@AnthonyDzamefe) January 9, 2023

Nah!! This is getting serious, why are we allowing this? Can Meek Mill shoot a music video in the white house? Eii Gh lol 😆. What a country! We have given these guys too much liberty they don't even have in their country. #MeekMill pic.twitter.com/5s7svSzjId — Rita Mensah (@justRitaMensah) January 9, 2023

[Via]