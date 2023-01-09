Meek Mill Deletes Music Video Filmed At Jubilee House Amid Backlash
Meek Mill has deleted the music video he filmed in Ghana after coming under fire on social media.
Meek Mill is coming under fire on social media after sharing a teaser for a new music video he filmed at the Jubilee House. The location serves as the Office of the President and is considered the highest security zone in Ghana.
Just the short teaser features numerous areas in the Jubilee House, including the podium of President Akufo-Addo, which he uses to address the nation.
Meek Mill filmed the music video while visiting Ghana over the holidays to perform at Afro Nation. He also had an audience with Nana Akufo-Addo.
In response to the backlash on social media, Meek Mill has since deleted the post.
“Meek Mill really shot a music video at Jubilee House? This is the lowest point we can get as a country,” one user wrote on Twitter over the weekend. “What happened to ‘Jubilee House is a security zone.’ Even American Embassy in Ghana, you can’t take pictures and Ghana 🇬🇭 allows Jubilee House to become studio. We are FINISH.”
Another user wrote: “Director of Diaspora Affairs & Minister of Interior, y’all really get questions answer for that Meek Mill video oooo.. how’s a drone being flown over the Jubilee house? As innnnnn???? You can’t even shoot a photo at the Independence Square & not get jumped at by ‘security’ Herh!”
“Nah!! This is getting serious, why are we allowing this?” one other Twitter user wrote. “Can Meek Mill shoot a music video in the white house?”
Check out the responses to Meek Mill’s music video below.
