Ye’s kept a lowkey profile throughout the holidays but some might say it’s for the better. After all, 2022 was an overall tumultuous year for Ye. He lost that his billionaire status, and further aligned with right-wing pundits and their values.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 27: Kanye West is seen on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

However, there’s a possibility Ye might make his first public appearance of the year in Ghana. According to Ebenezer Donkoh, Ye might be a surprise guest at Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa’s Black Star Line Festival.

“I’m gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend,” Donkoh tweeted on Thursday.

I'm gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend. — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) January 5, 2023

For the most part, fans haven’t caught Kanye in the public eye after his string of media appearances to close out 2022. However, rumors floated around that the artist was gone missing. A report that his ex-business manager struggled to get in contact with the artist spurred the rumors.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

At this point, there’s little information available surrounding Ye’s potential appearance. However, there’s been a few celebrity appearances in Ghana this week, including Dave Chappelle. The comedian served as the “special guest” at a talk at the University of Ghana East Legon. During the conversation, Chappelle, and Chance The Rapper discussed the possibility of opening a comedy club in the country.

Chance and Vic Mensa’s efforts in Ghana will bring some incredible talents to the stage. Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys, and M.anifest will also be gracing the stage.