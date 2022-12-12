The social media platform Clubhouse suspended Kanye West after he went live on the site Saturday. During the chat, Ye spoke with Wack100 and made several antisemitic comments.

Clubhouse confirmed West’s suspension during a statement provided to TheWrap afterward.

“We took action to shut down a conversation yesterday because it violated our policies,” the statement reads. “We also suspended those who violated the policies. There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

During the almost one-hour conversation, Kanye suggested Jewish people “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people, describing them as “just middlemen.”

Additionally, Ye dissed Meek Mill at one point in the discussion.

“Oh, you know what, let’s go get celebrities,” Ye said. “Let’s go get Puff Daddy, let’s get Dave Chappelle, let’s go get Meek Mill… What made somebody think Meek Mill could say something to me?!”

“Yo, man, I’m about to start crying laughing,” he continued. “Somebody thought Meek Mill… Yo, I’m literally in tears.”

Meek later responded to the comments in a tweet posted Sunday.

“Never lost my mind for fame or money,” he wrote. “I still have my family …my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal .. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol”

West charged fans $20 for entrance to the Clubhouse Q&A.

Check out a clip from Kanye’s Clubhouse below.

