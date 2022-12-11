Ye has once again gotten the boot from various social media platforms. However, the 45-year-old isn’t letting that stop him from making sure the world hears his thoughts. Most recently, he joined Wack 100 over on Clubhouse, at which time the two industry heads shared a laugh about Meek Mill.

In an audio snippet shared to @theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram, the Graduation rapper can be heard talking about the backlash he received in response to his White Lives Matter t-shirts earlier this year.

Kanye speaks on his White Lives Matter shirt 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/Fhm2PZ4hXC — RapTV (@Rap) October 5, 2022

“Oh, you know what, let’s go get celebrities,” Kanye West recalled of what the world’s reaction to his antics felt like. “Let’s go get Puff Daddy, let’s get Dave Chappelle, let’s go get Meek Mill… What made somebody think Meek Mill could say something to me?!” he exclaimed before cracking up.

The rapper could barely get a word out without giggling. “Yo, man, I’m about to start crying laughing,” he tells Wack and their listeners. “Somebody thought Meek Mill… Yo, I’m literally in tears.”

“This a world tour or your girl tour, right?” another voice chimed in with the famous Drake lyrics previously aimed at the “Uptown Vibes” hitmaker. At the same time, the Yeezy founder maniacally laughs at the thought of his fellow artist checking him. The majority of the audio is unintelligible due to West’s snickering.

Meek and Ye have been publicly trading shots for some time now. At the end of November, the former made claims that the latter “sold his soul” on his “God Did” freestyle.

“Make a hundred million dollars and still go get my friends after / And that don’t go for everybody, just the only ones that been back for me,” he rhymes on the song. “I will never sell my soul for money, like I’m Kanye / It’s crazy I used to bring you on my cell house on lock day.”

At this time, Meek Mill hasn’t responded to Kanye West and Wack 100’s comments. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the rapper’s ongoing beef.

