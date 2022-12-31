One of the best Philly rappers took a nice vacation this week for a performance, and it was eventful to say the least. A pickpocket stole Meek Mill’s phone during his trip to Ghana, prompting him to ask for help on his Instagram story. The “Dreams & Nightmares” MC headlined the Afro Nation concert on Thursday night (December 29th). Also, the incident comes after he bailed 20 incarcerated women out of jail to be with their families for the holidays.

As proven on this trip, that good karma comes back to reward you when you’re feeling low. Meek fortunately got his phone back, and thanked the crew that got it to him on his Instagram story.

“I wanna say thank you guys for getting this phone back to my life, man,” the 35-year-old said. “Y’all ain’t let ’em hack me or nothin’, did you, Commander?” He spoke to a Ghanan official who was seemingly escorting the phone-rescuing entourage. Also, he captioned the story post with “All my lil chicks was scared lol thankyouuuu.”

Moreover, video clips of Meek before he hit the Afro Nation stage show the chaos the phone might’ve been lost in. Dozens of people gathered around the Philly rapper. “They roughed me tf upppppp but the love overpowered it…” he wrote on Instagram. “Almost went from dreams to nightmares quick lol.”

Besides the crowds and almost-robbery, Meek had a ball in Ghana. As the Internet does, fans were quick to identify a woman who Meek was filmed riding an ATV with. Still, amid fans and admirers, it seemed the streets were all for it. When his phone was stolen, even Ghana musicians like dancehall artist Shatta Wale called for action.

“Streetz, if you know you have Meek Mill’s phone, please return if that’s true,” he tweeted. “You can’t do that to a real hustler. By [tomorrow] morning, return a.m. Meek inspires all of us on the street a lot.”

What do you think of Meek Mill’s stolen and returned phone and his trip to Ghana? Moreover, are you excited for new Meek music soon? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest celebrity antics and close calls.

