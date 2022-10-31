It’s been 10 years since Meek Mill delivered his debut album, Dreams & Nightmares. At a time when artists like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole were leaving their imprint on the game with their debut albums, Meek Mill brought the world to Philadelphia’s underbelly and provided his backstory in full.

On Sunday, the rapper celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the project but he’ll be providing his hometown with a special experience to commemorate the milestone. Meek hit socials this week where he revealed that he’ll be hosting a concert at Wells Fargo on Thanksgiving weekend to commemorate the occasion.

The Meek Mill + Friends Dreams and Nightmares concert will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26th with tickets going on sale this Wednesday, Nov. 2nd.

Meek’s debut album was a commercial hit upon its release. Following the success of Dream Chasers and its sequel, the rapper’s debut album cemented him as a rap icon in his own right. The project debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 165K units. Dreams & Nightmares boasted appearances from Rick Ross, Drake, Nas, Mary J. Blige, and more.

The project also boasted a strong string of singles including the Drake-assisted “Amen,” which initially appeared on Dream Chasers 2. However, it’s the project’s intro that remains one of the most memorable songs that appeared on the tracklist. “Dreams & Nightmares” intro continues to ring out at sporting events across America. Last week, Meek opened up the Eagles vs. Cowboys game with a performance of the single.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 23: Meek Mill performs onstage during Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends Perform Album at Madison Square Garden on October 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Like many projects that dropped during that era, Dreams & Nightmares ended up getting leaked online a week before it was due out. Clearly, that didn’t impact the album’s commercial success or its first week numbers.

“I ain’t tripping. If people wanna buy your album, they’re gonna buy your album whether it’s gonna leak or not,” Meek said in response to the leak.

