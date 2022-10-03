Kendrick Lamar is readying a special release to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city. In honor of the milestone, a special vinyl reissue of the project will drop, along with an all-black reimagination of the original cover. The limited edition release will also include translucent black vinyl.

As expected, there’s not much information regarding what else might come with the double LP. Interscope Records didn’t reveal if there would be any additional tracks or unreleased demos attached but one could only hope.

The original tracklist for the project consisted of timeless records like “Backseat Freestyle,” “Money Trees,” “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe,” and many others that continue to ring out to this day.

good kid, m.A.A.d City became a quintessential West Coast album upon its release that explored the city of Compton through Kendrick’s eyes. “The kid that’s trying to escape that influence, trying his best to escape that influence, has always been pulled back in because of circumstances that be,” he said of the project in an interview with XXL at the time.

The 10-year anniversary of good kid m.A.A.d city comes months after the rapper released his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. K. Dot recently brought his album to life on his latest performance on Saturday Night Live, where he performed a medley of “Rich Spirit” and”N95,” as well as “Father Time” alongside Sampha.