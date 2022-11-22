For the majority of the year, Meek Mill’s vowed to release new music for his fans. Expensive Pain wasn’t the chart-topping success he intended it to be. The lackluster response was, in part, due to the alleged friction between Meek and his label.

However, he’s promised his fans a strong comeback, and that’s just what he did with his latest mixtape. The fifth installment of the Flamerz mixtape series is a return to form for the Philadelphia spitter. Meek’s delivered hits upon hits in his career but his day-one fans have wanted him to return to his mixtape glory days.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 23: Meek Mill performs onstage during Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends Perform Album at Madison Square Garden on October 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Flamerz 5 is a testament to Meek Mill’s sheer skillset. Over the 15-course effort, he tackles some of the biggest records of the year like Ice Spice’s “Munch,” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” Future’s “Wait For You,” and more. Meek’s hunger comes out on every verse, which is a promising sign for what he has in store in 2023. Flamerz 5 doesn’t contain many features except for Kur, Yung Ro, Vory, and Tafia.

In the midst of his disputes with the major label machine, including a recent claim regarding accounting, Meek’s expressed his desire to go fully independent. Though it’s unclear where he stands with Atlantic Records right now, Flamerz 5 departs from the traditional DSP release. Instead, he released the new project exclusively on Audiomack and Soundcloud.

Meek released the first installment in the Flamerz series in 2008 during his come-up in Philadelphia. The next three entries in the series dropped during his time under T.I.’s Grand Hustle imprint.

The release of the album couldn’t have come at a better time. Meek recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, Dreams & Nightmares. This Friday, he’ll host a celebratory concert commemorating the album’s release at Wells Fargo.

Press play on Flamerz 5 below.