Meek Mill is returning to his roots for his next body of work.

Over the past year, Meek Mill’s expressed a strong desire to depart from the major label system. He revealed a strain with Atlantic Records that, in turn, impacted his relationship with Rick Ross and Roddy Ricch. He’s continued to preach about going the independent route and establishing the Dream Chaser imprint.

Though he hasn’t dropped a ton of music, Meek Mill’s shared a handful of freestyles and teased several freestyles that fans have anticipated. It seems like many of these records could land on the fifth installment of the Flamerz mixtape series. Meek hit Twitter on Halloween where he hinted that Flamerz 5 would be dropping in two weeks before doubling down on Instagram with some cover art.

Flamerz 5 in 2 weeks 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) October 31, 2022

“FLAMERZ 5 ‘for promotional use only,'” he wrote. “any day I pick ima drop it give me a few days.”

At this point, it looks like Meek Mill will be coming through with some heat before the year comes to an end. However, fans likely hope that he won’t include his remix to Ice Spice’s “Munch” on tracklist. Meek teased the freestyle over the weekend and was immediately dragged. Many thought his bars were weak while others weren’t impressed that he practically re-did Ice Spice’s flow with new lyrics.

In addition to “Munch,” Meek Mill also hinted at a release of a freestyle over DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID.” Jay-Z’s shout out prompted the Philly rapper to step into the booth to deliver an equally lengthy verse. While he’s teased the track since Khaled’s album dropped, Meek hasn’t shared a final version yet. Perhaps, we’ll get it on Flamerz 5.

The Flamerz mixtape series launched in 2008 before Meek landed a deal. However, the success of these project is what helped propel his career. Hopefully, it’ll include some original records, as well as the freestyles.

We will keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Meek’s forthcoming effort.