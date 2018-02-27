Mixtape announcement
- MusicParamount+ Announces "MIXTAPE" Documentary With Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky & MoreThe streaming service is offering a unique perspective for hip-hop's 50th anniversary year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJuelz Santana Announces New Mixtape Dropping Next MonthJuelz Santana says he's dropping a new mixtape next month.By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill Plots The Return Of "Flamerz" Mixtape SeriesMeek Mill has a new mixtape on the way. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAnother Tory Lanez & DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz Tape Could Be Coming Soon: "We Overdue"The renowned DJ asked Twitter which R&B artist he should collaborate with next, and they were quick to suggest the Canadian.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Baby Announces Mixtape Featuring Only Rappers Who Own LambosLil Baby's "Lamborghini Boys" mixtape will drop in the next 60 days but to feature on it, you have to own a Lamborghini.By Aron A.
- MusicSmokepurpp Announces New Project "Lost Planet" Dropping Before "Deadstar 2"Smokepurpp announces his new project after "Nephew" goes gold.By Aron A.
- MusicKehlani Announces New Mixtape "While We Wait"Kehlani has new music on the way. By Aron A.
- MusicBig Shaq Comes In Hot With A Fresh Freestyle, Announces New MixtapeOf course, he wore his jacket throughout his freestyle.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole Teases New Project “The Off Season”J. Cole is working on a new mixtape that's "coming soon."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDave East Announces New Mixtape "Karma 2" With DJ HolidayDropping next week.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Announces "Harvard Dropout" Mixtape Is CompleteThe wait may soon be over.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA Youngboy's Girlfriend Is Making A Song About The Body Slamming VideoNBA Youngboy's girlfriend is about to drop a mixtape. By Aron A.