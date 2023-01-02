Meek Mill is coming for his in 2023. The Philadelphia rapper’s had a tumultuous year in the music industry, largely due to issues with his record label. However, he’s coming in stronger than ever with a slew of projects planned for this year.

Meek hit IG on New Year’s Day to announce he was going to release a project every quarter this year. Additionally, he revealed a film titled Dream Catching was on the way.

The Instagram post included several snippets of new music videos for upcoming singles.

“Dream catching” the movie date soon come#2023 first quarter,” he wrote. “Leave a comment! I been loading up for a reason let’s ball!”

Meek Mill previously announced in July 2022 that he would be releasing 10 albums independently. However, he only dropped one body of work since that announcement. In November, he blessed fans with the fifth installment in the Flamerz series, which many felt was a return to form. Flamerz 5 found Meek tackling some of the biggest songs of the year, from DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” to Ice Spice’s viral hit record, “Munch.”

The Dream Chaser rapper closed out 2022 on a high note following his performance in Ghana for Afro Nation festival. Unfortunately, the trip wasn’t entirely smooth. Meek said someone pickpocketed his phone. Though authorities tracked down his phone, he later backtracked on his comments, claiming that it could’ve simply fell out of his pocket rather than being pickpocketed.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 03: Rapper Meek Mill and Phillie Phanatic on the field prior to the start of Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike I don’t actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket!” He tweeted. “I got it back that’s all I needed I don’t need anybody locked up for a phone.., I don’t even know what happened to it.”

