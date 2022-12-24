Whether it’s immediately or years after the fact, you can always depend on karma coming to bite you in some way. Meek Mill’s former judge learned that this week, as authorities stripped her of over 50 cases she was presiding over. Mill excitedly shared the news via Instagram and wrote a pretty emblematic caption.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 03: Meek Mill pumps up the crowd prior to Game 5 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

“The judge who sentenced Meek Mill to 4 years for doing a wheelie on a dirt bike had her criminal cases stripped,” the post read. “+50 of her cases were terminated by another judge over 2 days.” For those unfamiliar, stripping a case usually refers to a judge’s inadequate job of properly attending the case. While this suggested many different things, Meek clearly interpreted it as payback for the way she handled his case.

“For motivation use only -standing at the scratch line,” he wrote as a caption to the post. In addition to that caption, he also shared various pictures of himself during his legal processes. Although it’s Meek’s post, he decided to let “GRATEFUL” by DJ Khaled and Vory in the background.

Meanwhile, the Philly rapper has a lot to be grateful for, and acted to give that gratitude back. As cofounder of REFORM Alliance, he paid bail for twenty incarcerated women to be with their families for the holidays. Also, this comes after the organization’s Season of Giving events in New York City, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia. Alongside partnerships with Nike, sports teams, and many others, they supported and championed children negatively affected by the justice system.

“It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated, “ Meek said in a statement. “So I understand what these women and their families are going through. No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year.”

Meek Mill is back in his bag 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/CtIen2U1fB — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) December 23, 2022

