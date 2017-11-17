meek mill judge
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Reacts To Judge Who Sentenced Him Getting In Trouble For MisconductAfter throwing shade at his old judge, the Philly rapper is manifesting that energy into community efforts and giving family time to poor inmates.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMeek Mill Judge's Lawyer Loses Leaked Audio Suit Against Roc Nation, AmazonCharles Peruto Jr.'s claimed that Roc Nation and Amazon violated the Wiretap Act.
By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMeek Mill Pleads With Judge To Not Be Questioned About Concert ShootingMeek Mill wants to avoid being grilled during the legal battle. By Aida C.
- MusicMeek Mill Passed Up On $450K Performance Check Because Of JudgeMeek Mill missed out on a big pay-day. By Aida C.
- MusicMeek Mill's Judge Will Not Be Dismissed From His Case: ReportJudge Genece Brinkley will not remove herself from the case.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Has Lost Approximately $30 Million In Legal FeesMeek Mill has lost a whole lot of money due to his continuing legal issues. By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill's Attorney Responds To Judge's Defamation Lawsuit ThreatMeek Mill's team is playing no games.By Milca P.
- MusicMeek Mill's Court Clerk Fired After Asking Rapper For MoneyAnother interesting development emerges from Meek Mill's court case.By Mitch Findlay
- Sports76ers Co-Owner Is Visiting Meek Mill In Jail Frequently & Plotting Legal StrategiesPhiladelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited Meek Mill in jail last week and shares an update on how he's doing.By Rose Lilah
- MusicJay-Z Writes Editorial On Meek Mill, Condemns The Criminal Justice SystemJay-Z pens an impassioned editorial on how the criminal justice system failed Meek Mill. By Mitch Findlay