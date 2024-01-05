Ja Rule "Can't Wait" To Build School In Ghana

Ja Rule has a lot of exciting things to look forward to this year, and has decided to share his wealth with those in need. The NYC native has another album on the way, is gearing up for a tour, and just signed a major new label deal. According to him, the deal is potentially worth a whopping $100 Million, but he doesn't plan to keep it all to himself.

The hitmaker recently took to Twitter to announce that he'll be building a school in Ghana sometime in the near future. He expressed how eager he is to officially get started on the project, though he's yet to specify a timeline. “I’m also building a school in Ghana can’t wait to go and break ground,” he wrote earlier this week. "Rule love the kids!!!" This isn't the first time Ja Rule has put his hard-earned money towards better education either.

Read More: Ja Rule's New Label Deal "Worth $100 Million," He Alleges While Telling "Haters" To "SMD"

Ja Rule Eager To "Break Ground" In Ghana

Back in 2022, he donated $25,000 from the sales of The Painted House's first NFT to HBCU partners. ICONN Media, which he also founded, matched the donation. The money was split equally, going to Jackson State University, Morgan State University, Hampton University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College.

While Ja Rule plans to give back in 2024, he also recently shared a few words of advice for critics in the new year on Twitter, explaining why hating is not the way to go. "Thanks for the love, and to the haters, [suck my d**k]," he began. "Here's what's needed to be understood for 24. HATE is for suckers and d*ck riding is NOT a form of transportation. Lmao, it's getting you nowhere... Stop being goofy and get money!!! That's what Ja thinks." What do you think of Ja Rule sharing that he plans to build a school in Ghana? Are you looking forward to hearing his new album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ja Rule Is Gearing Up For A New Album

[Via]