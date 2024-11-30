Ja Rule Reveals That He's Building School For Children In Ghana

BYElias Andrews150 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets
Nov 8, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Rapper and actor Ja Rule sits courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The rapper is giving back.

Ja Rule is giving back to the community. The rapper took to Instagram on November 26 to share photos of a school he's helping to build in Ghana. Ja voiced his pride in the school, and claimed that it will help to change the lives of children nearby. The rapper had previously announced his plans to build in Ghana, but November marks the first time he has given fans a glimpse of said plans in action. Fans flocked to the Instagram comment section to praise Ja for his charitable actions.

Ja Rule's announcement came via Twitter in January. "I’m also building a school in Ghana can’t wait to go and break ground," he wrote. "Rule loves the kids!" It was a nice idea, but Ja has been known for getting involved in flawed businesses endeavors like Fyre Fest in the past. It was unclear whether the NY rapper would make good on his promise. The post confirmed that he actually did, though. "My school in Ghana is looking beautiful can’t wait till it’s finished," Ja Rule explained in the caption. "Sending my love and big thank you to Pencils of promise for giving me the opportunity to help change lives…" Ja Rule's long time collaborator, Ashanti, liked the post.

Read More: Ja Rule Appears To Address Rumors Of Drake And Future Reconciliation

Ja Rule Wants To Help "Change Lives" In Ghana

Ja Rule spoke on his desires to help Ghanian students during an April interview with Ghana Web. The rapper stressed the importance of building something that stands the test of time, and is beneficial for generations of students. "I know that this is going to be an opportunity that will last for many, many years to come," he stated. "As I look around, I see a lot of beautiful students here from Nuaso Anglican Primary. And for me, education is the pillar of any community." Ja also praised Ghana for accepting him with open arms. "Ghana, I appreciate you all," he added. "I thank you for accepting me as your brother."

Ja Rule is busier than ever these days. The rapper is recording a new album in addition to his charitable activities. He confirmed that he'd signed a new record deal the same day he announced plans to build a school in Ghana. Ja Rule plans to release his seventh studio album, and claimed he has been in "album mode" throughout 2024. It will mark the rapper's first major label release since Pain Is Love 2 in 2012.

Read More: Fat Joe Explains How He Almost Squashed 50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...