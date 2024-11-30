Ja Rule Reveals That He's Building School For Children In Ghana

The rapper is giving back.

Ja Rule is giving back to the community. The rapper took to Instagram on November 26 to share photos of a school he's helping to build in Ghana. Ja voiced his pride in the school, and claimed that it will help to change the lives of children nearby. The rapper had previously announced his plans to build in Ghana, but November marks the first time he has given fans a glimpse of said plans in action. Fans flocked to the Instagram comment section to praise Ja for his charitable actions.

Ja Rule's announcement came via Twitter in January. "I’m also building a school in Ghana can’t wait to go and break ground," he wrote. "Rule loves the kids!" It was a nice idea, but Ja has been known for getting involved in flawed businesses endeavors like Fyre Fest in the past. It was unclear whether the NY rapper would make good on his promise. The post confirmed that he actually did, though. "My school in Ghana is looking beautiful can’t wait till it’s finished," Ja Rule explained in the caption. "Sending my love and big thank you to Pencils of promise for giving me the opportunity to help change lives…" Ja Rule's long time collaborator, Ashanti, liked the post.

Ja Rule Wants To Help "Change Lives" In Ghana

Ja Rule spoke on his desires to help Ghanian students during an April interview with Ghana Web. The rapper stressed the importance of building something that stands the test of time, and is beneficial for generations of students. "I know that this is going to be an opportunity that will last for many, many years to come," he stated. "As I look around, I see a lot of beautiful students here from Nuaso Anglican Primary. And for me, education is the pillar of any community." Ja also praised Ghana for accepting him with open arms. "Ghana, I appreciate you all," he added. "I thank you for accepting me as your brother."