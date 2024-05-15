The Game Appears To Troll Meek Mill Amidst Rick Ross Battle

Is Meek Mill the biggest punching bag in hip-hop? Drake has been through the ringer in 2024, and had to single-handedly battle half the industry, but at least the Toronto rapper commands respect. People think Drake is a serious artist, even if the consensus is that he lost to Kendrick Lamar. Meek Mill, on the other hand, is afforded no such respect. The Philly rapper has become low-hanging fruit for fans and rappers alike. It's easy to see why. He posts bizarre videos of himself, and has questionable affiliations with the likes of Diddy. Now, he has to deal with smoke from The Game.

Meek Mill posted a photo of himself on Instagram May 14, and fans clowned it. Nothing new there. The unexpected wrinkle was a comment from The Game. He simply typed "life is good" under the post, but fans know that the Compton rapper does everything with an ulterior motive. He's "harmlessly" trolling a rapper on social media, then the next thing we know, he's dropping an aggressive diss track against him. Those looking for proof can literally refer to a week ago, when The Game went at Meek Mill's MMG boss Rick Ross.

The Game Poked Fun At Meek Mill On Instagram

Game has been dying to battle somebody in 2024. Few rappers want smoke more than the Compton hitmaker, and Rick Ross apparently drew the short straw. (It's probably because he put out a Drake diss, but we'll likely never know for sure.) He poked fun at Rozay's weight on Instagram, then he dropped the diss track "Freeway's Revenge." Ross has responded to the diss on social media, but he more or less laughed it off. He claimed The Game was "starving" and hasn't bothered recording a response.

To further support the theory that Game is targeting Meek Mill, the rappers have had beef before. The Game called Meek a "snitch" during his "92 Bars" diss, and Meek responded with a verse on the remix to "OOOUUU." The Game went as far as to challenge Meek to a fistfight during a 2015 concert in Miami. It all came to a screeching halt when Meek was locked up the following year.

The two men reportedly put an end to their beef, and have been on solid terms ever since. If Game is looking to clout chase, though, Meek is a prime option for a low-level, low-risk beef. Time will tell if Game's comment lead somewhere.

