Meek Mill Suggests “Manhunt” For Man Accused Of Ejaculating On Philadelphia Woman’s Leg

Meek Mill is seemingly taking matters into his own hands.

Earlier this week, one Philadelphia woman's trip to a local Dollar Tree turned traumatic when an unknown man ejaculated on her leg. In disturbing footage making its rounds online, the victim can be heard shouting at the man as he flees the scene, growing emotional about the vile incident that had just taken place. Authorities are now searching for the man, who's wanted for indecent assault.

He's described as at least six feet tall with a "stocky build, a short receding hairline and a full beard." Those with any information pertaining to the man's identity or whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251. As reports about the upsetting attack continue to circulate, however, Meek Mill has taken to X to pitch his own idea to his followers.

Meek Mill Reacts To Viral Video Of Indecent Assault At Dollar Tree

"Let’s play manhunt with him today in Philly some community service …. I got 2 bands for his lo??? But you gotta connect," he wrote. "Just go live with him don’t pursue him … it gotta actually be you," he added in a subsequent Tweet. "Philly small people know where this creep a** dude at ghtfoh… We need community protection also." Meek's posts have earned mixed reactions from his followers, who are sounding off in the rapper's replies. Most can't blame him for trying to take justice into his own hands considering the circumstances. Some, on the other hand, think he shouldn't have shared his idea publicly.