50 Cent's Friend Meets With Meek Mill's Camp To Apologize For Dissing Him

BY
Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 9: Rapper 50 Cent (L) sits court side before the game between the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on April 9, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
It looks like Mike Knox, 50 Cent's friend, met up with one of Meek Mill's friends and sought to forge a friendlier path forward.

We all know that 50 Cent and Meek Mill don't always get along, but it seems like their spats have been enough to rope their entourages in. Moreover, some folks on both MCs' camp have launched some scathing attacks against the latter, including Fif's friend Mike Knox's disses against the Philly MC. However, everyone is always capable of acknowledging when they've gone too far, and while the two rappers might not be letting bygones be bygones here, hopefully they take inspiration from their crews. Knox apparently met with one of Meek's friends to apologize for his actions and forge a better bond.

"We just bumped into each other," 50 Cent's friend Mike Knox told Meek Mill's friend. "We had a serious conversation about this situation with Meek and how I was out of pocket, how I was wrong, right? How I was f***ed up, how I was disrespectful. I wasn't on man time, how I got caught up in the bulls**t with the Instagram and being disrespectful. We had something going on together where we always supposed to do something together and switch, and I got on some bulls**t. Right, with the Meek Mill hate train, with the disrespect and with saying anything that wasn't supposed to be said on a man's time. And as a man, I apologize. I was wrong, it shouldn't have happened. It's not going to happen again, that's not how we move, that's not how we handle s**t. As a man, Meek, I apologize. As a man, [Meek's friend], I apologize, and this s**t won't happen no more."

50 Cent's Friend Apologizes To Meek Mill

Furthermore, Meek Mill also has some other rap beefs to handle, such as a reignited feud with Soulja Boy. Folks may remember that he got a lot of recent flack for his alleged connection to the Diddy accusations, and many clowned him for his supposed relationship with him. It all became a pretty nasty affair, and one that Meek's had to deal with for a while now. Hopefully this move from the 50 Cent camp inspires some more reconciliation.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently fell victim to a Twitter hack that made $720K in minutes off of a cryptocurrency scam. He probably has more worries about that right now than about Meek Mill. We'll see if they actually make up at some point in the future in a more grand and official manner. But props to their circle for opening those conversations.

