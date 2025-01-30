Bruno Mars Jokes About Rumored Gambling Debt Amid Sexyy Red Collab Success

Earlier this month, Bruno Mars teamed up with Sexyy Red to unleash their new track, "Fat Juicy & Wet." They marketed the collab as a "strip club anthem," and so far, it's received mixed reviews. While some listeners find the raunchy single fun, others think it missed the mark. Regardless, Mars reached a new career milestone this week, and quickly took to social media to celebrate.

According to Spotify, he's the first artist ever to reach a whopping 150 million monthly listeners on the platform, which is certainly no small feat. He reacted to the exciting news with a joke about recent rumors that he gambled his way into $50 million debt in Las Vegas. “KEEP STREAMING! I’ll be out of debt in no time," he wrote.

Mars' collab with Sexyy Red may have helped him break this new streaming record, but not everyone is a fan. During a recent episode of his podcast, for example, Joe Budden weighed in on the song. He made it clear that it isn't for him, even if it's a commercial success. “Will it work? Yes. They’re gonna pay for this to work,” he said. “The video says that, the feature says that, the [Lady Gaga] cameo [in the video] says that, [gamma. boss] Larry Jackson and all of his relationships say that. This song is going to work."