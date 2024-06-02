Sexyy Red Electrifies With The Roots Picnic Performance, Introduces Her Dance Team

Sexyy Red's built one heck of a hit catalog up to this point, a nonstop run that The Roots Picnic Festival witnessed with glee.

Sexyy Red is still on a dominant run, giving fans yet another energetic performance at The Roots' Picnic Festival in Philadelphia over the weekend. Moreover, she ran through her steadily-building catalog of raunchy bangers, and the crowd seemed to be having a great time all throughout. In fact, one of the clips down below shows folks dancing to the music while very far away from the stage. In addition, the "U My Everything" MC showed off her dance crew, "Da Sexettz," in an Instagram clip linked down below as well. All we can hope for is that she sustains this hype, work ethic, and lightning-in-a-bottle quality far beyond what her haters attempt to reach as far as her success.

Furthermore, it's been a very eventful year for Sexyy Red so far on all fronts, and this continues her breakout 2023 in full swing. But things haven't just been busy on the music release front: there have also been plenty of viral moments and antics to enjoy, discuss, or raise eyebrows at. One recent example was when she gave money to a homeless man, which of course prompted some debate over the sensitivity of recording and flaunting this. Many seemed to conclude that a good deed is a good deed, and after all, we have seen celebrities actually miss the mark in this regard.

Sexyy Red Performs At The Roots Picnic Festival 2024

In addition, there's a big possibility that Sexyy Red has even more on the way for 2024. For example, Lil baby recently teased an upcoming collab with her that sounds a little more mellow and chilly than their previous link-up off this year's In Sexyy We Trust, "Lick Me." As for the Atlanta MC, he has a big comeback to make for fans who expressed disappointment with his 2022 album, It's Only Me. Maybe this is what starts to fuel that fire again, but only time will tell.

Big Sexyy Introduces "Da Sexettz"