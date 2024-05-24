Sexyy Red Originally Previewed Drake's "BBL Drizzy" Verse To Gillie Da Kid & Wallo: Watch

Sexyy Red also noted that Chief Keef was supposed to be on the track.

Sexyy Red and Drake surprised fans last night with a brand-new collaboration. Overall, they combined their talents on the song "U MY EVERYTHING" which can be found on Sexyy's new project In Sexyy We Trust. What makes this particular track from the two stand out is the fact that it samples "BBL Drizzy." For those who are out of the loop, "BBL Drizzy" is a beat that Metro Boomin made as a way to poke fun of Drake and kick him while he was already down in the Kendrick Lamar beef.

So far, the reactions to Drake's new verse have been polarizing. Some appreciate the fact that he would go out of his way to troll, while others think he is just proving Kendrick to be correct in his character assessments. Either way, it has been a pretty wild turn of events, and fans are still reeling. Now, footage is coming out of Sexyy Red previewing the track to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. In the clip below, you can see them absorbing Drake's verse, although Wallo seems more confused than impressed.

Sexyy Red Explains How Chief Keef Was Supposed To Be On The Track

During this clip, Sexyy Red also explains how the song was originally made for Chief Keef. The two have great musical chemistry, and he reportedly wanted her to make an R&B track with him. However, with the "BBL Drizzy" stuff going on, it just made more sense for Drake to hop on this song. Now, it will be up to fans to determine whether or not this is truly a hit.

Let us know what you thought of the new collaboration between Drake and Sexyy Red, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake has effectively turned the tide of the beef by rapping over "BBL Drizzy?" Or was this a corny move that fans are going to continue hating on? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

