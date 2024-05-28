Sexyy Red Will Never Stop Turning Heads With Songs Like "Lick Me" Featuring Lil Baby

Theneedledrop, also known as Anthony Fantano, made a keen observation in his recent review of In Sexyy We Trust by Sexyy Red. During his soliloquy he applauded the St. Louis, Missouri rapper for being able to follow up Hood Hottest Princess with another high energy project. Furthermore, Fantano had to give kudos also for the fact that the raunchiness was somehow taken up another step. Part of the reason he felt that way was because of "Lick Me" featuring Lil Baby.

This is Sexyy Red's take on get extremely intimate, which is essentially getting as nasty as possible. "D**k so good, I wanna have his son / Drink that c*m 'til it make me drunk," are just one of many outlandish sets of bars. "Drillin' your s***, you like, "Why is you doin' this?" / Make you c*m first, bae, I know not to ruin this / Go get a towel, you know how your fluids get, squirt." Beyond the insanely absurd lyrics, though, the song is decent.

The beat is definitely interesting, as it incorporates some woozy and sleepy sound effects. In terms of the flows from Red and Baby they fit the melody pretty snuggly. But overall, the song is definitely more memorable for shock factor and not much else. However, as long as she can continue to find new ways to deliver her music, she will be around for a long time.

What are your thoughts on "Lick Me" by Sexyy Red and Lil Baby? Is this her raunchiest song to date? If not, what are you putting over it? How do you think she handled creating a sexy slow jam? What is your favorite aspect of it? Who had the more memorable performance and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sexyy Red and Lil Baby. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I got your favorite color thong on

Wanna make a flick, cut the phone on

When I throw this c**chie, n****, attack

Grip this a**, I want it smacked

Lick between my c**chie crack

Pull it out, n*t on my back

