Melyssa Ford Drags Karrine "Superhead" Steffans On "The Joe Budden Podcast"

Gunna's recent music video for "Bachelor," which stars many famous video vixens from hip-hop music videos, sparked a lot of debate. Namely, it focused around who got a spot to feature in the visual, and which other notable names did not appear. During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, they were able to discuss this quite intensely based on one of their members' personal experience and judgement. Moreover, Melyssa Ford is among this class, and she resisted the guys' view that Karrine "Superhead" Steffans should've appeared. With personal know-how and expertise in mind, she broke down why it's not a solid argument.

"What?" Melyssa Ford incredulously responded to someone bringing up Karrine "Superhead" Steffans during this discussion. "Name a video that you know of her in. Which [Jay-Z joint]? And a lot of us had a really big problem with that f***ing [book] title [Confessions of a Video Vixen]. Really, really big problem. Okay, no hate, no shade: when you think about her, do you think about her being one of the most prolific in terms of recognizable?

Read More: Karrine Steffans Recalls Dating Bow Wow & Lil Wayne While Married

"Like, where you can automatically say, 'I know her from this, I know her from that, because she was the starring role'?" Melyssa Ford continued. "No, you can't really say that, because that wasn't... She wasn't me, she wasn't Buffy, she wasn't Esther, she wasn't Rosa," she concluded before the guys went through Steffans' filmography. "Okay, now, can you remember actually seeing her in those videos?" Ford retorted. "'Danger,' yeah. Okay," she said when the guys said they remember Steffans.

"'Hey Papi' had like 50 f***ing girls in it, okay?" Ford maintained. "And the majority of the shots was literally body shots, heads cut off. So there's that. And 'Hey Papi' comes after 'Big Pimpin',' so I'm already here, and I'm Melyssa f***ing Ford. I'm not a girl's girl to everybody, f**k that s**t. Okay? Maybe [it's a little hate]. I'll back it up." For more news on Elisabeth Ovesen (formerly known as Karrine "Superhead" Steffans), Melyssa Ford, and The Joe Budden Podcast, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Melyssa Ford Calls The Game’s “Honda Accord” Line His “Love Letter” To Her