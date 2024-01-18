Gunna And Turbo Recruit Some Classic Music Video Starlets For New "Bachelor" Visuals

Back in November, Gunna and one of his frequent collaborators Turbo teamed up for a new song called "Bachelor." The track has been pretty successful in the months since racking up more than 13 million streams. It's the second time the rapper has lent a verse to an official Turbo song following "QUARANTINE CLEAN" which also featured Young Thug. Those streaming numbers are about to get a significant uptick following the release of the song's new music video.

The visuals for "Bachelor" were teased ahead of time as a major event and they didn't disappoint. For the video there are some typical shots of Turbo playing the piano and Gunna delivering his lines in fittingly luxurious imagery. But it's the other stars of the video that are making waves. They recruited an all-star cast of video vixens who stared in some of the most iconic rap videos of the 2000's to appear in the new video. Headliners include Eboni Jackson, Tammy Torres, KD Aubert, and more. Collectively the girls have appeared in music videos for Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Drake, Fabolous, 50 Cent, and many more high-profile rap acts. Check out the ornately decorated video below.

Gunna and Turbo Go All Out For "Bachelor" Video

Gunna fans are expecting some new music from the rapper this year. That's because he responded to a post made by Spotify's Rap Caviar playlist asking who fans wanted to drop new music this year. He didn't reveal much in his response but it still got fans hyped for whatever he's planning.

He followed that vague announcement up with a surprising tease. When discussing his next album Gunna said he wanted to focus on "substance." He also claimed that he wanted to explore his afrobeats side after a performance in the style last year garnered a bunch of positive attention from fans. What do you think of Gunna and Turbo recruiting famous 2000's rap video stars for the visuals to their new song "Bachelor?" Let us know in the comment section below.

