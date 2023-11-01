Gunna & Turbo Collab Gets New Artwork Ahead Of Friday Release

Turbo and Gunna have collaborated plenty of times before. Typically that's been as rapper and producer. Turbo handled a good bit of the production work on Drip Harder, served as the executive producer of Drip Or Drown 2, and also worked extensively on Wunna. When Turbo made his debut as a credited artist a few years ago, they teamed up once again. His first single "Quarantine Clean" features guest verses from both Gunna and Young Thug.

Now, the duo are set to share yet another song. "Official Cover art for my new single Bachelor Ft. @Gunna dropping November 3 💭THIS FRIDAY! PRE SAVE THE SONG NOW! LINK IN MY BIO! Who else you thinking about," Turbo captioned an Instagram post he made announcing the song. He also shared the artwork for the song featuring a sharply lit bouquet of roses. In the comments, some other producers like Tay Keith and Sonny Digital took the chance to express their excitement for the song. Fans followed their lead with one of the top comments on the post reading "We Catchin W’s Early November 😤 This finna be ah great month 🅿️." Check out the full announcement post and fan reactions below.

Read More: Gunna, Victor Thompson & Ehis “D” Greatest Drop “This Year (Blessings)” Remix

Gunna And Turbo Dropping A New Song

Gunna has managed to mostly stay out of headlines in the past few months after having a busy first half of 2023. In the meantime, he's responsible for one of the biggest hit songs of the year. The song "fukumean" from his album a Gift & a Curse is still in the top 10 of the Hot 100 and was certified platinum last month.

"fukumean" is well on the way to becoming one of the rapper's biggest hits. It peaked at number 4 on the Hot 100, matching his previous career high on the Lil Baby collab "Drip Too Hard." What do you think of Turbo tapping Gunna to appear on his new single "Bachelor?" Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Gunna Receives Celebration Gift For His Album Being Certified Gold

[Via]