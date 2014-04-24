video vixen
- Pop CultureVida Guerra Net Worth 2024: What Is The Model Worth?Delve into Vida Guerra's 2024 net worth of $750,000, tracing her model career, magazine covers, and more.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureMelyssa Ford Net Worth 2024: What Is The Former Video Vixen Worth?Explore Melyssa Ford's multifaceted career, her influence in modeling and media, and her impactful life beyond the spotlight.By Axl Banks
- MusicMelyssa Ford Drags Karrine "Superhead" Steffans On "The Joe Budden Podcast"Ford believes that Steffans' work doesn't merit the same categorization, praise, and historical mark as her own.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Had Dreams Of Being A "Video Hoe" & Auditioned For "California Love"Union recalled once auditioning to star in the visual to Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur, and Roger Troutman's classic.By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Says She "Stole" Her Mom's Face With New Throwback PhotoSaweetie shares photo looking shockingly similar to her former-video model mother. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicSaweetie Reveals Her Mother Was Once A Video VixenThe rapper's mom appeared in music videos for DMX and Nelly.By Erika Marie
- GossipDaBaby Settles With Video VixenDaBaby sued model Marjorie Guaracho for threatening legal action after appearing in his "VIBEZ" music video, but the suit has been settled out of court.By Alex Zidel
- TVJodie Turner-Smith Recalls Gig As Model In The-Dream & Kanye West's Music VideoShe thought she was just going to a meeting with Hype Williams & it ended up being a video shoot.By Erika Marie
- MusicMelyssa Ford Was "Humiliated" By The Game's Lyrics About HerShe said she fell into a depression and "self-medicated with alcohol."By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Speaks On Her Own #MeToo Experience On Magazine ShootCardi B talks about getting sexually assaulted during a magazine video shoot.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMelyssa Ford Details Account Of Accident That Caused Severe Brain Damage & DepressionHer jeep collided with an 18-wheeler.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Was A Video Vixen For Pusha T Before Beating Him For Best Rap AlbumHer come-up is impressive.By Zaynab
- SocietyCurvy Professor Body-Shamed For Bodacious FigureSocial media buzzed around the professor's looks.By Zaynab
- MusicRich Homie Quan Co-Signs McKayla Maroney's Booty VideoMcKayla Maroney gained a new fan. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosDid Corinne From "The Bachelor" Star In A 2 Chainz & Juicy J Music Video?"The Bachelor" villain Corrine was allegedly a video vixen back in 2011.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosBlac Chyna Says Tyga Is "Kinda Cheap," Paid Her $2,500 To Appear In "Rack City" VideoBlac Chyna speaks about her past relationship with Tyga in a new interview with Elle.By Rose Lilah
- NewsVideo Vixen Blasted By 50 Cent Is Seeking Millions In New LawsuitVideo vixen Sally Ferreira, who was put on blast by 50 Cent last month for allegedly leaking video shoot photos, has filed a defamation lawsuit against 50.By Rose Lilah