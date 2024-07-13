Toccara Jones Recalls Finding Out That Drake Was Dating Her & Melyssa Ford At The Same Time

It was all water under the bridge for Jones, who spoke on how no one would've known about her Drake fling if Ford hadn't spoken out.

Drake has a pretty complicated relationship history, some of which emerged during the still-obsessed over Kendrick Lamar beef that went down in 2024. However, some fans out there might've forgotten that, at one point back in the day, he was torn between two models. Moreover, Toccara Jones recently told Carlos King about how she found out that The Boy was dating her and Melyssa Ford at the same time. It's all amicable and water under the bridge now, but it seems like Ford's previous remarks on the matter was what revealed this story to the world, not Jones' own testimony.

"Drake sought you out," King remarked to Toccora Jones, who responded with: "But you've never seen us together! No one's ever seen us together, no one would have actually known that we dated if someone else wouldn't have brought it out in an interview." "Melyssa Ford, I know, I'm her friend," Carlos responded, which provoked laughs from both. Then, Toccora said wasn't surprised when Ford revealed that he was dating them (or at least seeking them out) at the same time. "No, actually, she had came over to my house one night, and she was talking about her new relationship or this relationship," she explained. "I was actually getting ready to go on a date with him, so she's in my room. I'm getting dressed, and I'm about to go meet him.

Toccara Jones Divulges On Melyssa Ford & Drake Situation

"And it was always a little weird to me, [that] she came over," Toccara Jones continued. "I mean, not weird, but it was, a little. It was just, I don't know, coincidence? Let's say 'weird' for lack of a better word. But she was just telling me about her situation with the guy that she was dating and she went on to tell me it was Drake. Instead of me telling her right then and there, I wanted to go talk to him first. This wasn't the first time that me and Melyssa was seeing or talking to the same guy. The first time, we handled it -– 'cause it's always girls. You know, girl code, it's always girl code. I'm a girl's girl. And I just decided to handle it a little different this time when she told me about Drake.