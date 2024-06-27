Rubi Rose’s Sheer Bra & Booty Shorts Leave Fans Drooling At Paris Fashion Week

BYCaroline Fisher511 Views
Invest Fest Afterparty Hosted By Rubi Rose
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 27: Rapper Rubi Rose attends Invest Fest After Party Hosted by Rubi Rose at Sound Nightclub on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Rubi Rose is back outside after her recent split from Druski.

In April of this year, rumors began to circulate that Rubi Rose and Druski were an item, prompting mixed reactions from fans. While many weren't buying it at first, the duo was quick to make things official with steamy PDA and social media posts. They appeared to be going strong for at least a couple of months, but ultimately, the relationship just didn't work out. Rubi Rose her single status earlier this week, even going so far as to say "f*ck love."

It's unclear exactly what prompted the split, but needless to say, she seemed fed up. Fortunately, the performer appears to be doing well nowadays, indicating that she wasn't down in the dumps for long. She even recently stepped out for Paris Fashion Week, sharing some fun photos of her flirty fit on Instagram.

Rubi Rose Is Living Her Best Life

In her latest post, she's seen sporting a see-through yellow bra top with a pair of black shorts covered in feathers. She tied the whole look together with a long leather jacket, heels, and a shiny silver bag. "Oui," she captioned the post. Rubi appears to be in good spirits in all of her latest photos, which suggests that the breakup is the least of her concerns at the moment, and fans are here for it. They're sounding off in the model's comments section, weighing in on her unconventional outfit and praising her for continuing to stun amid hardship.

As for Druski, he's kept fairly quiet about the split so far, despite fans' requests for answers. What do you think of Rubi Rose's flirty Paris Fashion Week fit? What about her and Druski going their separate ways only a couple of months after making it official? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
