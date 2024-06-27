Rubi Rose’s Sheer Bra & Booty Shorts Leave Fans Drooling At Paris Fashion Week

Rubi Rose is back outside after her recent split from Druski.

In April of this year, rumors began to circulate that Rubi Rose and Druski were an item, prompting mixed reactions from fans. While many weren't buying it at first, the duo was quick to make things official with steamy PDA and social media posts. They appeared to be going strong for at least a couple of months, but ultimately, the relationship just didn't work out. Rubi Rose her single status earlier this week, even going so far as to say "f*ck love."

It's unclear exactly what prompted the split, but needless to say, she seemed fed up. Fortunately, the performer appears to be doing well nowadays, indicating that she wasn't down in the dumps for long. She even recently stepped out for Paris Fashion Week, sharing some fun photos of her flirty fit on Instagram.

Rubi Rose Is Living Her Best Life

In her latest post, she's seen sporting a see-through yellow bra top with a pair of black shorts covered in feathers. She tied the whole look together with a long leather jacket, heels, and a shiny silver bag. "Oui," she captioned the post. Rubi appears to be in good spirits in all of her latest photos, which suggests that the breakup is the least of her concerns at the moment, and fans are here for it. They're sounding off in the model's comments section, weighing in on her unconventional outfit and praising her for continuing to stun amid hardship.